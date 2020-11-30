TIFTON, Ga. – The Student Veterans Organization (SVO) at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will assist the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve with the Toys for Tots Program this holiday season by collecting new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 11 for the charitable organization.
Donations can be dropped off in boxes located in the Agricultural Sciences Building, Bowen Hall, Branch Hall, the Donaldson Dining Hall, the Health Sciences Building, Conger Hall, the Carlton Center, and Town Hall on the ABAC campus. Boxes are also located in Tifton at Roberts and Co. Jewelers and Tractor Supply.
The Toys for Tots organization provides toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in communities across the United States.
This is the fifth year that the SVO at ABAC has participated in Toys for Tots. In 2019, the SVO collected more than 150 toys.
Monetary donations toward the purchase of toys are also accepted.
