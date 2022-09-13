TIFTON, Ga. — A total of 93 students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2022 summer term.
ABAC President Tracy Brundage said 52 of those graduates received bachelor’s degrees.
During the summer term, students pursued four-year degrees at ABAC in Biology, Nursing, Agribusiness, Agriculture, Agricultural Communication, Agricultural Education, Business, Environmental Horticulture, History and Government, Natural Resource Management, Rural Community Development, and Writing and Communication. ABAC also offers associate degrees including the very popular Associate of Science in Nursing which leads to Registered Nurse (R.N.) certification.
Moultrie-area graduates included:
BRIDGEBORO
• Dayna McGrath, Associate of Science.
COOLIDGE
• Ny’Teefa Robinson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
MOULTRIE
• Peyton Alderman, Associate of Science with Merit.
• Kambria Blakely, Associate of Science in Nursing.
• Brannen Robinson, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness.
NORMAN PARK
• Emily Dozier, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude.
• Brooklyn Massey, Associate of Science with Distinction.
• Darby Merritt, Associate of Science in Nursing.
PAVO
• Kaitlyn Quick, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture.
