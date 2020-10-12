TIFTON, Ga. — With COVID-19 guidelines in place, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College is inviting prospective students to campus on Nov. 14 for Stallion Day. Check-in will begin at 12:30 p.m. on the front of the campus at Tift Hall.
The event will be limited to high school seniors and transfer students accompanied by two guests. Face coverings will be required for all participants, faculty, staff, and current ABAC students.
Brooke Jernigan, assistant director of enrollment management, is excited to be hosting an in-person Stallion Day this year.
“When families visit during Stallion Day, they comment on the beauty of the campus and the friendliness of faculty, staff, and students,” Jernigan said. “The experience they have while visiting is often the deciding factor when choosing a college.”
Following check-in, campus tours guided by ABAC Ambassadors will be available every 15 minutes. Sessions on financial aid and scholarships are also on the agenda.
Visitors will be able to stroll down the ABAC pedestrian mall in the heart of the campus to visit with current ABAC students and learn about ABAC’s 60 different clubs and organizations.
From 1:30-3:30 p.m., attendees can visit the Stallion School Showcase. ABAC’s four schools which include Agriculture and Natural Resources, Arts and Sciences, Stafford School of Business, and Nursing and Health Sciences, will offer information sessions on the 12 different bachelor’s degrees and various associate degrees available inside the schools of study.
ABAC bachelor’s degrees include Biology, Agribusiness, Environmental Horticulture, Agriculture, History and Government, Agricultural Education, Natural Resource Management, Business, Agricultural Communication, Rural Community Development, Nursing, and Writing and Communication.
Prospective students are required to register ahead of time for Stallion Day at www.abac.edu/visit or by calling (229) 391-5000, option 1. There is no charge for the event. If there are any questions regarding Stallion Day, prospective students can contact the admissions office via email at admissions@abac.edu.
