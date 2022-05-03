TIFTON, Ga. — Horseman Press, the only undergraduate student-staffed teaching press in the state of Georgia, will launch the new edition of Hallie Quinn Brown’s “Homespun Heroines and Other Women of Distinction” at 4 p.m. on May 3 in Room 100 of Bowen Hall at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Dr. Rachael Price, advisor to ABAC’s Horseman Press, said the book was originally published in 1926. It is dedicated to women of color and their magnificent achievements.
“This book is the first biographical encyclopedia of African-American women written by African-American women,” Price said. “Organized chronologically by the year of each heroine’s birth, this volume tells the stories of 58 trailblazing Black women, from well-known luminaries such as Sojourner Truth and Harriet Tubman, to abolitionists, authors, teachers, businesswomen, and many others whose names have been left out of the history books.”
Price and Dr. Elizabeth Medley will speak briefly at the book launch about Brown, the volume’s original editor and co-author, and several of the other women featured in the original volume.
This new edition was designed, typeset, and proofread by students in Price’s publishing class (ENGL 3130). Light refreshments will be served.
