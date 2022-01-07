MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce Agricultural and Rural Services Committee will be awarding a $1,000 scholarship to a local student who desires to further their education in agriculture.
The recipient will be a 2022 graduating senior residing in and attending school in Colquitt County with a B average or higher, according to a press release from the chamber. He or she must enter a post-secondary school or college and major in the field of Agriculture, Agribusiness, or Ag Education after graduation. A copy of confirmed enrollment by a school official at the post-secondary institution must be submitted to the Chamber Ag and Rural Services Committee before payment of scholarship will be distributed to the recipient.
The scholarship may be applied toward tuition, room and board, or books and supplies. Scholarship applications and guidelines can be picked up at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce, the CCHS Guidance Office, and at the Colquitt Christian Academy Office.
The deadline for submitting applications to the chamber is noon Thursday, Jan. 20.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 985-2131 or stop by the Chamber of Commerce at 116 First Ave. S.E.
