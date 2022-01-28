THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Members of Lambda Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, hosted a chapter display unveiling on Jan. 7 at the Thomas County Library.
Several community supporters and library patrons were on hand as the president, Dr. Makisha Cheeks; past president, Dr. Mary Scruggs; and vice president, Monica Harbert removed the silky green veil that covered the showcase. On the shelves were artistically arranged artifacts, pictures, pearls, ivy, and pink and green symbols. The display highlights the sorority’s International Program Targets of service for the women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA).
AKA is an international service organization founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. In commemoration of and preparation for its Founders’ Day, Jan. 15, the members have engaged in a variety of activities. Presentation of this display was one of those activities.
This display is available until the end of January for viewing, and people are encouraged to visit the Thomasville library and explore pictures from Targets in action: Target 1 — Historically Black Colleges and University (HBCU) awareness: A Call to Action; Target II — Women’s Health and Wellness; Target III — Building Economic Legacy; Target IV — The Arts; and Target V — Global Impact. The collages of the targets show pictures of members working in areas addressing program goals as well as snapshots of Zoom meetings, classes, and webinars.
The sorority’s mission of “Service to All Mankind” began 114 years ago and continues today as members Exemplify Excellence Through Sustainable Service under the leadership of International President Dr. Glenda Glover and under the leadership of Lambda Xi Omega chapter’s president, Dr. Makisha Cheeks. The award-winning Lambda Xi Omega Chapter has impacted local communities in its 44 years by providing thousands of dollars in scholarships, free tutoring, working in service areas, volunteering, providing informational workshops, registering voters, making financial contributions to numerous organizations as well as on the international level by making dresses and shirts for children in Haiti and donating to Heifer-World Vision.
During this Covid 19 pandemic, program participants have followed and continue to follow the guidelines for safety as outlined by the International President and the AKA Covid Task Force.
Members of Lambda Xi Omega Chapter from Thomas County, Cairo, Colquitt County, Mitchell County, and Bainbridge invite citizens to take this opportunity to learn about the sorority’s involvement and record of service by visiting the Thomasville library and following the organization on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.