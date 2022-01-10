THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is an international service organization founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington D.C. in 1908.
It is the first Greek-letter organization established by African-American college-educated women, comprised of over 1,025 chapters and over 300,000 members in the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Bahamas, Germany, Liberia, South Korea, Japan, Canada, South Africa, and the Middle East.
The sorority’s mission to be of “Service to All Mankind” began in 1908 and continues today as members “Exemplify Excellence Through Sustainable Service” under the leadership of International President Dr. Glenda Glover, the sorority said in a press release.
The award-winning Lambda Xi Omega Chapter has provided Thomas County and surrounding areas with programs that address historically black colleges and university awareness, college admission process, women’s health, economic legacy, the arts, and global impact. Over the past 44 years, the chapter has awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships to college-bound students.
Lambda Xi Omega continues to make history in the name of service to all mankind with the unveiling of its chapter display that highlights many service activities conducted during the pandemic, in preparation of its national Founders’ Day on Jan. 15. The display is available for viewing at the Thomas County Main Library beginning Friday, Jan. 7.
