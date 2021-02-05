MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Arts Center is proud to introduce strings and piano instructor Oana Potur.
Potur is available to schedule lessons for individual and group instruction. In addition to a Bachelor and Master of Music in Viola Performance, Potur has a Doctor of Music in Viola Performance from The Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida. She is currently music instructor at Gillionville Church in Albany teaching violin, viola and piano to students of various levels and ages.
Potur plays with a variety of orchestras including Albany Symphony Orchestra, Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra to name a few. She has received extensive honors and awards throughout her career.
For more information or to register as a student call the Colquitt County Arts Center at 985-1922.
