THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The Lambda Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. (AKA) is celebrating 43 years of existence.
The virtual celebration will take place July 9, 2020 as the chapter was chartered on July 9, 1977 in Thomasville, Ga. Currently, there are 94 members.
In honor of this milestone, donations will be made to deserving organizations that serve the needs of the community. More recently, appreciation was shown to essential workers by delivering food to the workers in communities' nursing homes, health departments, fire departments and 911 call center.
The communities served are Bainbridge, Cairo, Camilla, Moultrie, Pelham, and Thomasville.
Lambda Xi Omega participates in service programs that have transformed communities for the better, such as presenting academic scholarships, tutoring, mentoring, and helping other organizations alleviate problems, according to a press release from the sorority.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc is an international organization that had its humble beginnings as the vision of nine college students on the campus of Howard University in 1908.
