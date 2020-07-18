AUBURN, Ala. — Anna Funderburk Buckner has been elected to serve as a member of Chi Omega’s Governing Council in the position of National Vice President for the 2020-2022 biennium. From 2012 - 2014, Buckner served as vice president, then 2016-2018 she was elected to serve as national treasurer. Along with her years of council experience, she brings experience as a local and national volunteer and expertise in Greek life and business operations.
Buckner grew up in Moultrie, Ga., and graduated from Colquitt County High School in 1988.
As an initiate of Alpha Beta Chapter at Auburn University, Buckner served her chapter as president, and upon graduation traveled as a national consultant. She received her Master of Business Administration in 1995 and her Juris Doctorate from Cumberland School of Law where she graduated Magna Cum Laude.
Buckner served on Chi Omega’s National Recruitment Team for 17 years and has been on staff at several conventions and firesides. She served as an advisor for 18 years at the Omicron Lambda Chapter of Chi Omega at Birmingham Southern College. She is a member of the Auburn Chi Omega Alumnae Chapter. She served as an attorney for NPC’s “Something of Value” program where she traveled to campuses nationwide to perform mock trials on various risk management issues.
Professionally, Buckner owns a law firm specializing in estates, trusts, taxation, real estate, corporate law & wealth transfer planning. She is a Fellow in the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and is a Counsel Member of the Alabama Law Institute. From 2012 – 2017, she was listed under Best Lawyers in America in the Trusts and Estates area. She has served on boards associated with her profession, authored numerous articles, and presented at many conferences and meetings. Her legal experience has been extremely beneficial to the mix of skills and competencies of Sisters serving on the Supreme Governing Council.
Noted for her teaching and training skills, she teaches a course at Auburn University called Gender, Wealth, and Philanthropy. She has also served as an adjunct professor at Cumberland School of Law.
In her community, Buckner has served on the Board of the Kiwanis Club of Auburn and the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Alabama Board of Directors.
She resides in Auburn, Alabama, with her husband James Randy “Bo” Buckner, Jr. and their son James Randy “J.R.” Buckner, III.
Chi Omega’s Governing Council consists of five elected officers who are directly responsible for policy-making and business operations. Council members are dedicated volunteers who work day-to-day with the Executive Headquarters staff, national committees and volunteers.
