THOMASVILLE, Ga. — ScoutBSA Troop 302 recently completed a week-long canoe trip up the French Broad River in North Carolina. The troop, which is based at Dillon Road Presbyterian Church in Thomasville, includes at least one Moultrian, Gage Edmondson.
The goal of the canoe trip was to complete 50 miles on the 219-mile-long river in order to receive their canoeing merit badge and the 50-Miler Patch, according to a release from the troop.
One of the requirements to receive the patch was to complete 10 hours of community service while on the trip. The troop did this by collecting trash along their route daily.
The trip began at Island Ford River Access just outside of Brevard, N.C., on Sunday, July 25, and ended on Thursday, July 29, on the outskirts of Piscah National Forest in Asheville.
Troop leaders' and scouts' skills alike were put to the test as on the first day alone they had to complete 13 miles with two portages due to debris laying across the river, the troop said. Their diligence and preparation over the past year paid off as they paddled those final miles Thursday afternoon and reached their goal.
From left are Karen Newberry (Girl Troop Scoutmaster), Josie Smith, Riley Storey, Joshua Bone, James Griner (Troop Committee Chair), Wyatt Mitchell, Joseph Kimler, and Gage Edmondson. Not pictured is Allen Smith (Boy Troop Scoutmaster).
