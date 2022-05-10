ALBANY, Ga. — A Colquitt County High School senior is one of 20 Southwest Georgia winners of the 2022 Jump Start Scholarship from Georgia’s Own Credit Union.
Ariel Nobles will receive a $1,000 scholarship, according to a press release from the credit union last week.
“We take incredible pride in providing scholarships to deserving and dedicated students,” said Barry Heape, Southwest regional president for Georgia’s Own Credit Union. “We had an outstanding group of candidates this year and are proud of each of their accomplishments. We wish these students the best of luck as they start this monumental chapter in their lives.”
To apply for the Jump Start scholarship, Georgia’s Own student members had to submit a short essay detailing their career goals, current endeavors and what they plan to achieve in the future. In addition, students had to submit transcripts and demonstrate good financial habits, a commitment to their community and a commendable academic record.
