MOULTRIE, Ga. — The grand opening of Larry Tobe's art exhibit drew a crowd to the Arts Center Thursday, June 24. Tobe, standing at right in the photo, greeted guests into the gallery.
The 91-year-old artist has exhibited widely and has been recognized as a major artist in the state of Florida and throughout the Southeast, the Arts Center said. His abstract expressionist paintings are influenced by studies of cultures and natural history throughout the world. His works include spiritual and anthropological studies and painterly stories that communicate the continuity and connections of the past and future.
The exhibit is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, until Aug. 13 at the Colquitt County Arts Center, 401 Seventh Ave. S.W. in Moultrie.
Visit colquittcountyarts.com to learn more.
