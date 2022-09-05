MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Arts Center’s Southern Arts Invitational Exhibition opened on Thursday, Aug. 25, with the largest turnout since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Interested visitors can view the selected art pieces at the CCAC for free until Oct. 14.
The Colquitt County Arts Center’s Southern Arts Invitational Exhibition allowed artists working in all mediums to submit their art for an anonymous juried review. The winners were awarded and announced at the exhibition’s opening reception on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.