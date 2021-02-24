MOULTRIE, Ga. — Lifecasting is now available at the Colquitt County Arts Center.
The process captures every fine line, every wrinkle, and even the wedding bands on the hands of married couples. This method is also a great way to save a child’s hand while they are still small.
The Keepsakes Lifecasting workshop is available 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call 229-985-1922 to make a reservation or sign up online at colquittcountyarts.com.
