MOULTRIE, Ga. — Lovedy Griner teaches a class of young dancers at the Colquitt County Arts Center. Classes have begun, but registration is still open. Call the Arts Center at (229) 985-1922 for more information.
Arts Center begins dance classes
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Motorcyclist dies in Monday wreck; another was injured on Saturday
- School system picks GBI agent Sean Edgar as director of school safety
- UPDATE: Driver in deadly 2018 incident dies after prison incident
- Colquitt wins weather-shortened opener over Deerfield Beach
- CCHS 50th Regiment gets the band back together
- Family makes religious trek
- CCHS celebrates 2022 summer grads
- Crime reports for Aug. 22, 2022
- Crime reports for Aug. 23, 2022
- Colquitt County BOE considers firefighter pathway for CCHS students
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.