Dance classes

Lovedy Griner teaches a class of young dancers at the Colquitt County Arts Center. Classes have begun, but registration is still open. Call the Arts Center at (229) 985-1922 for more information.

 Submitted photo

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Lovedy Griner teaches a class of young dancers at the Colquitt County Arts Center. Classes have begun, but registration is still open. Call the Arts Center at (229) 985-1922 for more information.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you