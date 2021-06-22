Last year the Kiwanis Club of Moultrie launched a partnership with several community organizations to STUFF A STOCKING for the Children’s Cheer and Toy Shop. And along with the Moultrie Service League, Moultrie Federated Guild, Rotary Club, S.W.A.T., Federated Club of Moultrie and the Junior Women’s Club over 800 stockings were filled.
Kiwanis hopes to engage these same groups – and more- this year to fill 1,200 stockings.
The Arts Center Creative Quilters Guild is taking this project to the next level by engaging all the talented quilters, sewers and crafters in the community to make stockings.
On Saturday, July 24, (six month countdown to Christmas eve) from 9 a.m. until noon you are cordially invited to bring your holiday themed fabric scraps to swap with others, pick up a free stocking pattern, grab some fabric and let the creative juices flow!!!
All stockings need to be back at the Arts Center no later than Oct. 1. This is an excellent way to use up some of that holiday stash, pick up some new stash and be part of a child’s Christmas memories.
Kiwanis will once again launch the fundraising portion of this project beginning in August and is extending the invitation to all other local service clubs and churches to be a part of this community collaboration. Last year stockings were filled with knit gloves and hats, personal care items and candy. This year stockings will include art supplies.
For more information call Connie Fritz at the Arts Center 985-1922.
