MOULTRIE, Ga. — Families flocked to the Colquitt County Arts Center for the grand opening of their newest exhibit “The Art in Bugs / Bugs in the Arts.”
This exhibit features insect photography from respected nature photographers as well as informational posters that describe their influence on pop culture, dance, music, and fashion. These guests participated in a scavenger hunt of the exhibit that includes prizes at the end. The public is welcome to come and take part in the challenge as well.
The exhibit is on loan from the Tifton Museum of Arts and Heritage.
Featured in the Traverse Gallery is artwork from Arts Center students in grades Pre-K through 12 and their interpretation of insects.
Both exhibits are free to the public and open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. until Dec. 18. The Arts Center is located at 401 Seventh Ave. S.W. Moultrie, GA. To learn more, visit colquittcountyarts.com.
