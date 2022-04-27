The Colquitt County Arts Center is hosting Connecting Threads, a quilt show from June 30 until Aug. 12.
Categories include Bed Quilts: 60”-110” in width and 80” plus in length; Large Wall Quilts: 49”-110” in width and 40”plus in length; Small Quilts 12”-48” in width and 18” plus in length. The entry fee per quilt is $10 and the registration deadline is June 10. Quilts should be delivered to the Arts Center before June 24. The Arts Center will carry insurance on the value of your quilts during the exhibition period.
Quilts must have a sewn sleeve the width of the quilt for hanging, must be delivered in a pillow case with your name on it, must have a copy of the registration form (can be found at our website colquittcountyarts.com), must have a label stitched to the back and must not be commercially made. Handmade antique quilts are also accepted.
Cash prizes of $100, $75 and $50 will be awarded at the closing of the exhibit to first, second and third place for Viewer’s Choice as voted on by exhibit attendees.
To celebrate the art of quilting there will be a series of workshops leading up to and during the course of the exhibition. The first workshop will be Wednesday, June 22, from 10:30 a.m. until noon and will be a demonstration of how to use quilting rulers, cutting mats and rotary cutters for machine piecing. Basic machine piecing will also be demonstrated, and then you can try your hand at the process. This is a free workshop. Space is limited to 6 participants.
Next will be Basics in Hand Quilting on Thursday, June 30, from 10:30 until noon. Participants will learn how to place and trace a template, how to cut out the fabric and how to stitch. Participants will have the opportunity to complete one square. All supplies will be provided and the cost per person is $20.
On Saturday, July 23, there will be a Quilt Top in a Day workshop from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Participants will need to bring a basic stitch sewing machine and scissors. All other supplies will be provided. The cost for this workshop including all material and thread to complete a quilt top will be $60. Space is limited and participants will talk about a follow up class in machine quilting if desired. Participants should bring a sack lunch.
If you are interested in more fiber arts and needle arts classes, please call the Arts Center at 985-1922 and let us know what you would like to learn. We will be more than happy to identify an instructor and create a class or workshop.
Connie Fritz is executive director of the Colquitt County Arts Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.