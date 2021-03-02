The Colquitt County Arts Center would like to welcome our next upcoming exhibition The Year of the Woman. To celebrate Women’s History Month during March the Vereen Gallery will showcase a collaborative exhibition between artists Stacey Fletcher Reynolds and our very own Kim Yarbrough. This dynamic duo pushes the boundaries of mixed media in their non-objective pieces. The women have been friends for over 20 years, since meeting in the painting studio in college. The Year of the Woman will be their first exhibition together.
Reynolds is a professor of 2D Studio Arts at Daytona State College. She received a Master of Fine Arts in Painting & Drawing from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in 2003, and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting & Drawing from Valdosta State University, Valdosta Georgia, in 2000. Reynolds has exhibited in many groups, juried, and solo exhibitions, in the United States and abroad, including an International Painting Residency in Chelm, Poland. She has been selected and given the opportunity to juror many different exhibitions, and her work itself is now part of public and private art collections. Her work has been given many awards, including being published in a juried selection of International Visual Artists in Studio Visit Magazine.
Yarbrough was born in South Georgia and resides in Norman Park, Georgia. She is the program and education director at Colquitt County Arts Center where she also instructs painting classes from time to time. Yarbrough has also instructed art in public and private schools. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting from Valdosta State University. She also holds a Master’s and Specialist degrees in Special Education. She has exhibited locally, around the state, as well as in other areas of the U.S.
Yarbrough’s paintings tend to lean heavily on wax as the main medium, but incorporate a variety of textures such as fabrics, paper, tape, sand, and various types of paints. She also uses text, in some fashion, in most of her paintings. The words are often taken from a running list of interesting or meaningful words that are collected or offer commentary on societal or cultural observations.
In continuation of celebrating Women’s History Month, we will be showcasing local artists in a variety of mediums in our Traverse Gallery. This exhibit will highlight the local women artists of our community and their diverse talents.
The exhibition The Year of the Woman will run in our Vereen and Traverse galleries from March 11th until April 23rd. For more information on The Year of Woman as well as the multitude of other activities going on, give the Arts Center a call at 229-985-1922, or visit our website at colquittcountyarts.com.
