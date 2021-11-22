Submitted photo

Christine Fisher, from Georgetown, stands beside her watercolor painting, “Fallen Beauty.” Fisher is legally blind. Her artwork and others’ are on display in the Vereen Gallery of the Colquitt County Arts Center for the next several weeks. The exhibit features original artwork by Georgia Artists with Disabilities. The Moultrie Service League hosted the opening of the gallery on Nov. 11. For more information about this and other events, visit colquittcountyarts.com.