MOULTRIE, Ga. — In Rio Davie’s cartoon workshop, students were taught how to draw a variety of stylized animals. The class, held at the Colquitt County Arts Center, is one of her most popular, attracting children of varying ages. At the end of the class, the students were challenged with their new knowledge to draw an animal and a theme that was randomly chosen with slips of paper. More information about upcoming Arts Center workshops can be found at colquittcountyarts.com.
