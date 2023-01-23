The Arts Center is excited to announce being the recipient of the Georgia Humanities Grant. With the help of this grant, the Arts Center will host an event titled: "Beyond the Book," lived experience library. This event will offer people an opportunity to “read” others’ stories by listening to the “human author” tell them.
So, if you have a story to tell, and have not taken the time to publish it in a book, this event may just be for you. The idea of a Human Library originated in Denmark as a way to promote human rights and social cohesion. The Human Library is just what it says it is – a library of people. All over the world events are hosted where readers can borrow human beings serving as open books and have conversations they would not normally have access to. Every human book from the bookshelf represents a group in our society that is often subjected to prejudice, stigmatization, or discrimination because of their lifestyle, diagnosis, belief, disability, social status, ethnic origin, etc.
Human Libraries offer a method of communication that enables dialogue between people in an effort to help “unjudge someone.” You should never judge a book by its cover, therefore it’s a must that you journey “Beyond the Book” cover. Going “Beyond the Book” cover gives others a chance to take a deeper look inside as opposed to what one could only see (and judge) when looking at the cover.
This event will allow people to ask questions about difficult issues. It will also create a safe space for dialogue where topics are discussed openly between our human books and their readers.
Whenever a Human Library event is offered, the object is to build a positive framework for conversations that can challenge stereotypes and prejudices through dialogue. The Human Library is a place where real people are on loan to readers. A place where difficult questions are expected, appreciated, and answered. This idea surfaced in the early 2000s and is now available in more than 80 countries abroad.
The Arts Center of Moultrie is beyond honored to be able to offer this experience to the residents of Colquitt County. Our event is titled “Beyond the Book: A Lived-Experience Library.” We look forward to all residents embracing this opportunity and taking part in this phenomenal event in May 2023. This event will be free to all residents and participants.
In addition, leading up to this grand event, The Arts Center will also offer workshops for anyone who desires to become a published writer. Are you looking to become a writer? If so, please contact us today and get enrolled in our Writer’s Workshop. The workshop will be instructed by the one and only, Dr. Terry Turner aka David Donovan, a local published author.
Terry T. Turner was born and raised in Colquitt County. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1967 after which he entered the U. S. Army as an infantry officer. He served in Vietnam as a combat advisor in a counterinsurgency program. In 1970, he returned to UGA for graduate school, focused on studies in reproductive biology, and received a Ph. D. in 1974.
After post-doctoral training, he joined the Department of Urology at the University of Virginia School of Medicine; became a full professor in Urology and Cell Biology; and retired in 2008 having published over 130 research articles and book chapters.
Writing under the pen name of David Donovan, he has authored three published books, "Once a Warrior King" (McGraw-Hill, 1986) about his experiences in Vietnam, "Murphy Station" (University of Tennessee Press, 2010) about growing up in south Georgia during the era of integration and the cold war, and "Counterinsurgency" (2016, MacFarland Press) about the basics of counterinsurgency and how its failures affect current international events.
His writing experiences also include screenplays and opinion articles for newspapers. He received the Colquitt County Career Achievement Award in 2013; returned with his wife, Susan, to live on his family’s farm in the Murphy community in 2014; and presently resides in Moultrie.
The Writer’s Workshop costs $30 per person for adults and $15 for any high school students desiring to attend. The workshop will include three sessions:
The Realities of the Writing Life
In this workshop writers will learn about being dedicated to their stories and how to develop the courage to tell it honestly. Participants will explore these realities including some basic thoughts about the relationship between the writer, agent, and publisher. Self-publishing or the “vanity press” will also be discussed.
Writing: Some of the Basic Considerations
In the second workshop, participants will discuss successful writing, whether in long or short forms, fiction or nonfiction, and develop a narrative flow that keeps the reader’s interest. This session will also briefly examine different elements of writing. If time permits, screenwriting will be addressed.
Realities Faced
Participants will use what they have learned in previous sessions to write a brief story (approximately 500 words) about a personal experience in their lives (or personal interest). A few volunteers will be asked to read their work for discussion. As was said in session one, writers must have courage. That reality must be faced.
All sessions will take place on a Tuesday evening beginning at 7 p.m. The dates for these sessions are February 7th, 21st, and 28th.
