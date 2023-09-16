MOULTRIE — The Arts Center held its fourth Annual Southern Arts Invitational where artists working in all mediums were given the opportunity to participate. This year’s exhibition features 46 artists and approximately 111 pieces, making this the largest and most diverse Invitational to date.
The judge for this year was Evelyn Davis-Walker of Valdosta. She is a practicing graphic designer, professor of graphic design, fine artist and maker who holds a B.A. in Visual Communication and Computer Art from Otterbein University and an M.F.A. in Advertising Design from Marywood. She has taught graphic design and studio art for over 14 years and has run her design business with her husband for the last two decades.
Davis-Walker was awarded the “25 for 25 AOL International Art Grant” where she designed individual memory games for 200 Alzheimer’s patients. She also received the Otterbein University Young Alumni for Community Engagement as a result of her game design’s activism.
“We are so grateful to have had Evelyn attend and be a part of this year’s Invitational,” Arts Center officials said. “We would also Like to give a huge thank you to The Moultrie Service League for hosting this year’s opening and to Metro Power for once again sponsoring this exhibit.”
2023 Southern Arts Invitational Winners
1st place, Rodrick Howard, “The Mule”
Judges Notes: This contemporary painting grabbed me from the moment I walked into the gallery. Its aerial point of view is refreshing. The use of vivid magenta and bold teal produce a vibrant energy that is juxtaposed with the resting and serene subject providing a truly captivating composition.
2nd place, Harlee Powell, “Dead Zone — Mahi”
Judges Notes: The sheer scale and intricacy of this sculpture is astonishing. The artist’s understanding and use of various metal thicknesses and weights represents the fragility of a decaying carcass with beauty. The contrasting texture of the cut rope allows the viewer to imagine, on their own, the story behind its presence on the tail.
3rd place, Fay Bridges Hyatt, “Kea”
Judges Notes: This stunning portrait of identity, strength and grace through the use of color and composition is a remarkable testament to formal qualities first seen in works from the classically trained artists of the past. While these elemental factors are rooted in the old ways, there is no question that the artist understands modern identity practices and the importance of visibility and “being seen.”
2023 Honorable Mentions
Jeff Byers, “Java Joe Tea Set”
Judges Notes: A beautiful representation of a traditional artifact. The clean lines and formal qualities of these functional pieces also house an aesthetic level of appreciation for the taller handles and spouts and squared off openings.
Sheridon Lambert, “Pile of Caterpillars”
Judges Notes: These glass-blown mixed media silkworms put my “brain” into overdrive wondering what the artists’ creative process was and their conceptual motivations behind these larger than life creatures. The contrasting textures and qualities of media used is a feast for the viewer’s senses.
Karla Lewis, “Dirt Road Canopy”
Judges Notes: A large-scaled painting of rich, unexpected intense colors. With so many layers of paint strokes, the viewer could potentially lose their boundaries the closer they get to the landscape. The shadows cast among every branch and limb have a commanding presence and personality all their own.
The show is open until Oct. 20. The Arts Center is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
