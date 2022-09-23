MOULTRIE, Ga. — Cartoon class is in session with Rio Davies at the Colquitt County Arts Center. Join the class on Tuesdays after school from 4-5 p.m. Class fee is $50 per month.
Arts Center offers cartoon class
