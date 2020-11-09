MOULTRIE, Ga. — Lillian Tucker creates “Art Magic” in Rio Davie’s Watercolor Space workshop at the Colquitt County Arts Center. The workshop explores unique techniques to creating design and texture.
In this photo, Tucker drew an image on her paper with a white crayon and is now painting over it to reveal the image.
There are currently more than 10 workshops available to choose from including painting, ceramics, and holiday projects for all ages. Visit colquittcountyarts.com to learn more or call 229-985-1922.
