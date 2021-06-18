By Payton D. Fletcher

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The hearts of children beat with creativity in Summer 2021 and the Colquitt County Arts Center is ready to answer the call. 

Ms. Leah's Art Camp

Camps for children ages 3-8, Ms. Leah's Art Camps are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day from Monday through Friday. Each camps costs $100 and the instructor is Leah Gaines. 

Christmas in July

July 5-9

A Christmas-themed camp, the camp will involve holiday themed projects using various mediums. 

Registration Deadline: Thursday, July 1

He-Man Club, No Girls Allowed, All About the Critters

July 12-16

For boys, the camp will involve exploration into creepy crawly things and new, messy projects every day.

Registration Deadline: Thursday, July 8.

Theatre Camp

Three individual weeks of breaking down what makes a successful theater performance before putting them together. 

For first through rising tenth graders, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. It costs $150 for all three weeks and the instructor is Mimi Bair. No prior stage experience is necessary.

Tech Week

July 12-16

Takes campers through the process of the underlying mechanics behind a performance like the sets, costumes, makeup, lights and sound. 

Registration Deadline: Monday, July 5

Dance

July 19-23

Teaches campers the basics of movement on stage and common dance combinations for stage productions. 

Registration Deadline: Monday, July 12

Performance

July 26-30 

A week of putting elements from prior weeks together for a small performance on the last day of camp. 

Registration Deadline: Monday, July 19

Campers will need to bring a sack lunch, bottle of water and a snack each day.

Live to Create Summer Fine Art Camp

Camps involved encourage growth and creativity exploring a variety of mediums. Camps are for rising third graders through sixth graders. 

Camps are from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. and meals, including breakfast and lunch, will be provided by the Boys and Girl's Club. Cost is $85 for the first child, $75 per additional sibling or additional weeks.

The instructor is Kathy Nelson.

Sponsored by The United Way of Colquitt County. Limited scholarships are available for families in financial need; anyone interested in applying for a scholarship must bring proof of four weeks of income at the time of registration.

Exploration in Dyes

July 19-23

Examine the various types of dyes of the world such as the ancient Asian practice of batik art and other modern methods derived from the natural world. 

Registration Deadline: Monday, July 12

Let's Get Serious About Drawing

July 26-30

Work on your drawing skills and delve into the world of realism, perspective, and other advanced aspects of art to improve yourself.

Registration Deadline: Monday, July 19

Print and Design

August 2-6

Using mono and block printing designs, learn to create and print fine art with various design elements and patterns.

Registration Deadline: Monday, July 26

Register for these camps at https://colquittcountyarts.com/sign-up-for-art-camps/. The Colquitt County Arts Center encouraged all interested parties to sign up for their desired camp as soon as possible, as camps fill up quickly. 

