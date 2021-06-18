By Payton D. Fletcher
MOULTRIE, Ga. — The hearts of children beat with creativity in Summer 2021 and the Colquitt County Arts Center is ready to answer the call.
Ms. Leah's Art Camp
Camps for children ages 3-8, Ms. Leah's Art Camps are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day from Monday through Friday. Each camps costs $100 and the instructor is Leah Gaines.
Christmas in July
July 5-9
A Christmas-themed camp, the camp will involve holiday themed projects using various mediums.
Registration Deadline: Thursday, July 1
He-Man Club, No Girls Allowed, All About the Critters
July 12-16
For boys, the camp will involve exploration into creepy crawly things and new, messy projects every day.
Registration Deadline: Thursday, July 8.
Theatre Camp
Three individual weeks of breaking down what makes a successful theater performance before putting them together.
For first through rising tenth graders, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. It costs $150 for all three weeks and the instructor is Mimi Bair. No prior stage experience is necessary.
Tech Week
July 12-16
Takes campers through the process of the underlying mechanics behind a performance like the sets, costumes, makeup, lights and sound.
Registration Deadline: Monday, July 5
Dance
July 19-23
Teaches campers the basics of movement on stage and common dance combinations for stage productions.
Registration Deadline: Monday, July 12
Performance
July 26-30
A week of putting elements from prior weeks together for a small performance on the last day of camp.
Registration Deadline: Monday, July 19
Campers will need to bring a sack lunch, bottle of water and a snack each day.
Live to Create Summer Fine Art Camp
Camps involved encourage growth and creativity exploring a variety of mediums. Camps are for rising third graders through sixth graders.
Camps are from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. and meals, including breakfast and lunch, will be provided by the Boys and Girl's Club. Cost is $85 for the first child, $75 per additional sibling or additional weeks.
The instructor is Kathy Nelson.
Sponsored by The United Way of Colquitt County. Limited scholarships are available for families in financial need; anyone interested in applying for a scholarship must bring proof of four weeks of income at the time of registration.
Exploration in Dyes
July 19-23
Examine the various types of dyes of the world such as the ancient Asian practice of batik art and other modern methods derived from the natural world.
Registration Deadline: Monday, July 12
Let's Get Serious About Drawing
July 26-30
Work on your drawing skills and delve into the world of realism, perspective, and other advanced aspects of art to improve yourself.
Registration Deadline: Monday, July 19
Print and Design
August 2-6
Using mono and block printing designs, learn to create and print fine art with various design elements and patterns.
Registration Deadline: Monday, July 26
Register for these camps at https://colquittcountyarts.com/sign-up-for-art-camps/. The Colquitt County Arts Center encouraged all interested parties to sign up for their desired camp as soon as possible, as camps fill up quickly.
