MOULTRIE, Ga. — Randall Bramblett and band will take the stage of The Colquitt County Arts Center on Friday, Aug. 5, at 8 p.m.
Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and advance tickets are $20. Any available tickets at the door will be $25. There will also be a cash bar. Tickets are available through Eventbrite or at The Arts Center office.
An esteemed singer-songwriter, Bramblett is a multi-instrumentalist musician with a career spanning four decades. The Jesup, Georgia, native has been highly sought-after for his creativity as both a collaborator and skilled touring sideman.
His talent has earned him the respect of his peers and many of rock’s finest luminaries. In 1974 he was part of the Gregg Allman Band for his “Laid Back” album and tour. In the 1970s he joined Sea Level with Chuck Leavell. He’s shared stages with artists such as Steve Winwood, Bonnie Raitt, The Allman Brothers Band and Widespread Panic, among others.
He’s also a noted songwriter — he penned the title track for the Grammy nominated Blind Boys of Alabama’s last album, adding to a long catalog of songs covered by Raitt, Gregg Allman, Bonnie Bramblett, Hot Tuna, Delbert McClinton, Chuck Leavell and more.
But it’s Bramblett’s own career as front man where his artistry is truly on full display and gives him the most satisfaction. He’s recorded 12 albums for labels Polydor, Capricorn and the last seven for New West Records. Deep into his self-described second act of his solo career, and living in Athens, Georgia, Bramblett’s talents are repeatedly praised by musicians, critics, DJs and fans.
Joining Bramblett are his bandmates Nick Johnson, electric guitar; Seth Hendershot, drums/vocals; and Michael Steele, bass/vocals.
This band has been with Randall and on his albums for 10-15 years. They also play as a unit with other bands including Chuck Leavell, and each member has a unique history in music too.
