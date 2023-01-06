The Arts Center is excited to announce a series of performances from January through March with something for everyone!
Conrad Fisher
Sunday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m. we will welcome Nashville singer/songwriter Conrad Fisher and band to the stage. After moving to Nashville in 2018, Lancaster County native Conrad Fisher was determined to make his music career successful, even if that meant working an unusual job at night to make ends meet.
During his time in Nashville, Fisher worked at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee. “I was picking up dead bodies to make a living because it was something I could do at night,” Fisher said. “It paid the bills so that I could write and have meetings during the day.” and it worked.
Fisher recently landed a publishing deal with Reversion Music and is working as a full-time musician. After spending a couple of years in Nashville, Fisher decided to move home to his farm in Juniata County in Pennsylvania once the pandemic hit. Now, Fisher is playing gigs around the country and has an upcoming performance on Sunday, Jan. 29, at The Arts Center of Moultrie.
Fisher grew up Mennonite and lived on a flower farm one mile north of Intercourse, which his family still owns. On the farm, Fisher’s family cut flowers, and his father would travel to Manhattan to sell them.
Before his rise in the music industry, Fisher attended Summitview Christian School in Gordonville. For Fisher, music was always a part of his life.
“We had one of those little air organs when I was young. I don’t really remember not being able to sit down and play something,” Fisher said. “I’ve loved it forever. I just decided I’m miserable doing anything else.”
In his first band, Forward Son, Fisher performed gospel and country music. Now, he has a harder time putting his music style into a box. But he can point to some of his musical inspirations: Tom Petty, Johnny Cash, Don Williams, John Prine and Merle Haggard, to name a few. Although he does not usually perform gospel anymore, Fisher makes sure his shows remain family friendly.
“My show is always really wholesome. I always wanted to be a thing where you people can bring the whole family. No drinking, cheating or killing,” Fisher says, in regards to his songs’ lyrics. “I try to be positive.”
Before his move to Nashville, Fisher performed in a few bands. Once he got to Tennessee, he focused his effort on songwriting. The process of getting signed was far from easy, Fisher said. In Nashville, there is stiff competition, and the industry inevitably causes self-doubt.
“You have to basically beat down people’s doors and say, ‘Listen to my song,’” Fisher said. “Nobody trusts you, and why would they? There’s a million crazy people moving to Nashville every day.”
Being in an environment that is fueled by competition, Fisher explained that “you question yourself a lot” because there is always someone who is better looking or a better singer. The toughest challenge, Fisher said, is the mental aspect.
“Not everybody can stay sane, stay sober and navigate the industry,” Fisher said. “You just have to keep your head down, believe in yourself and surround yourself with people who believe in you.”
Last year, Fisher sold his first song “Living Left to Do,” to a major label. The song was then recorded by Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers. The song’s success and Fisher’s publishing deal have helped to launch his music career.
“It’s hard to make money as a musician, but because of the bluegrass cut last year, I can get a bit more for bookings, and people want to book me,” Fisher said. “If you get a song cut, more people recognize your name, and then, you can pitch to more people.”
Since “Living Left to Do” was released, Fisher has been able to do most of his songwriting from home and travels to Nashville around once a month. and his hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed: In both 2020 and 2021, Fisher was named Songwriter of the Year by the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame.
Currently, he’s gearing up for the release of his first studio album with Reversion Music. The first single from Fisher’s upcoming album “Trouble with a Hammer” was released July 25; the full album dropped Aug. 26 on major streaming platforms. Fisher says this has been his busiest summer yet. He is out every weekend with a four-piece band performing in New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania. In spring 2023, Fisher has a tour scheduled that includes shows in South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.
“It’s gonna be pretty high energy. We do some covers and a good bit of original material,” Fisher said. “My band is killer, and I have the best players I’ve ever played with. It’s family friendly, fun and meaningful.”
You can listen to some of Conrad’s work on facebook.com/ConradFisherMusic. All tickets for Conrad Fisher concert are $10.
Jorge Garcell
Valentine’s Day will be extra special at the Arts Center this year with an evening of tasty delights and beverages as we enjoy Cuban guitarist Jorge Garcell.
A Cuban-born guitarist, educator and composer, Garcell is a one-of-a-kind artist and dedicated educator whose career has focused on motivating individuals and bringing communities together. Garcell graduated from the Higher Institute of Art in Havana. As a musician, he has performed in the main cities of Cuba, as well as in countries such as Azerbaijan, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Peru, Dominican Republic and the United States.
He strives to continue producing experiences that enrich people’s lives whether he’s passionately performing on stage, devotedly mentoring his students, or organizing community outreach. Garcell is also offering classical guitar instruction at the Colquitt County Arts Center. To register for classes, call the Arts Center at 985-1922.
In addition to the delightful music of the evening, Suzanne Williams with the UGA Extension Office will offer a guided pairing of wine, craft beer, apples and cheeses. A variety of coffees and desserts from local bakers will also be offered. Tickets are on sale for $30 per person. The evening will begin with the apple and cheese parings at 7 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:45 p.m.
Unknown Lyric
Saturday, Feb. 25, the Arts Center welcome Unknown Lyric to the stage. Unknown Lyric is an Acoustic Classically infused duo from Atlanta, Ga. Jeremiah Turner (acoustic guitar) & Kevin Grayson (violin) make up the musical duo. By fusing classical Beethoven with the urban grooves and contemporary sounds, they add a new vibe to music.
Winners of Apollo Amateur Night in New York, Unknown Lyric has created a movement called “ Classical Fusion.” They find inspiration from different yet unique artists, such as Beethoven, Mozart, Jimi Hendrix, and John Mayer just to name a few. You can listen to some Unknown Lyric tunes on You Tube. Tickets for this event will be $20 person.
Duo Formosa
Both born in Taiwan, violinist Huifang Chen and pianist Catherine Lan have been concertizing as Duo Formosa throughout the States and abroad. This season they will present a dazzling program demonstrating the full spectrum of the expressiveness for both violin and piano from the majesty of Strauss Sonata to the exotic lyricism of Taiwanese music, and the virtuosity of Sarasate.
As a dynamic and diverse musician, violinist, and conductor, Huifang Chen enjoys a dual career as a performer and an educator. She is currently the concertmaster of the South Florida Symphony Orchestra, music director of the Greater Miami Youth Symphony and a professor of violin at the New World School of the Arts in Miami. She was a member of the Florida Philharmonic Orchestra from 1994 until its demise in 2003. She studied with Jascha Brodsky at the Curtis Institute of Music. As an international violin soloist, Chen has appeared with many orchestras around the globe including the Taipei Symphony Orchestra in Taiwan and Brno Philharmonic in Czech Republic among others.
Dr. Catherine Lan has concertized across the US, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Mexico, Thailand, United Kingdom, Italy, Croatia, and Slovenia at prestigious venues such as the Carnegie Hall in New York and Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge. Featured as guest artist at Bowdoin International Music Festival, Karlovac Piano Festival, and Rovinj Summer Festival.A soloist with Milwaukee Symphony, Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, Vancouver Symphony, British-Columbia Chamber, and Edmonton Symphony, Lan is also an avid chamber musician; she has collaborated with Aspen String Trio, Henschel String Quartet, Maxwell String Quartet, Naples Philharmonic and Boca Raton Philharmonic Symphonia Chamber Players, to name a few. She is the pianist at Duo Beaux Arts, Duo Arpeggione, Duo Formosa, Tallinn Piano Trio, Delray Piano Trio, Atlantic Piano Trio, and Beaux Arts Chamber Ensemble.
Duo Formaosa will provide an intimate gallery performance on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m. with wine and cheese served. Tickets for this performance are $20 per person.
