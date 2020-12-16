Arts Center provides art bags for NAMI members

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Arts Center received a grant from the United Way to provide arts programming to the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
During the pandemic, NAMI members are not able to attend group functions at the Arts Center as they typically do, so the Arts Center went to them. The United Way grant provided 80 art kits for NAMI members for the holidays.
From left are NAMI Director Lynn Wilson, Arts Center Program Director Kim Yarbrough and Arts Center Executive Director Connie Fritz.
