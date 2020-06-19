Through uncertainty and patience, during the pandemic, the Colquitt County Arts Center has continued to bring creativity and art to our community in various ways. Our Open Studio for All program has shifted to online and gone virtual for community convenience and safety. Our instructional art videos, artists’ spotlights, and summer camps have also provided outlets to many of you during this time.
Now, we are opening our doors to the community to share two exhibits: Recollection and Healing Streams, whichfeature two South Georgia painters, Mary Vanlandingham and Myra Hurst, respectively.
In our Vereen Gallery, Mary Vanlandingham’s Recollection will feature oil paintings with lively and vivid imagery referencing the outside world. Her love and appreciation of the natural world is essential, and she strives to recreate scenes that embody a sense of both comfort and bewilderment.
Healing Streams, by Myra Hurst, will be exhibited in our Traverse Gallery, showcasing oil paintings with a variety of subject matters that depict what she says God has called her to do. Her work is a testimonial for life, nature, and God’s impact on her life.
Their work will be displayed June 25 through Aug. 28, 2020 with limited attendance based on CDC guidelines. Appointments are recommended.
For more information on these exhibits, summer camps, or any programs at Colquitt County Arts Center please come by our office at 401 7th Ave SW, Moultrie, GA 21768, give us a call at 229-985-1922, or visit us on the web at www.colquittcountyarts.org.
