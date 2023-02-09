MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Arts Center of Moultrie is calling out to all creative students who wish to enter work for the 2023 Youth Art Month competition! This annual event is a great opportunity to share and highlight your skills and creativity. This show has two competitions and will be judged for The Colquitt County School System and the Kiwanis Georgia District Art & Music Competition in April 2023.
Elementary students are welcome to enter their work to be displayed this year! All students in Colquitt County are eligible to enter work for Youth Art Month. If you or your student are not part of the Colquitt County School System and are in a competing grade level, you will only qualify for the Kiwanis Competition.
The school system competition will be judged based on the following categories: 6th-7th, 8th-9th, and 10th-12th. There will be a 1st, 2nd, 3rd place winner from each category and one overall winner will be selected for Best in Show.
The Kiwanis Competition judging will be done for each grade. There will be 1st-3rd place winners for 6th-12th grade. There will be one overall Best in Show winner and each 1st place winner will be submitted to the Kiwanis District Competition.
There will be two judges for the competitions and they will critique works based on creativity, originality and overall presentation.
Rules
- All entered works must be the student’s original work. No group projects will be accepted.
- Students may submit two pieces.
- Works can be 2D or 3D.
- 2D works on paper must be matted.
- 2D works on canvas must have painted edges but do not require matting.
- Works must not have been in the YAM competition in previous years.
- All works must have a label securely attached to the back.
Important dates
Entry Deadline: Wednesday Feb. 15.
Drop off: Monday, Feb. 20, through Friday, Feb. 24.
Opening Reception: Thursday March 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Awards will be announced at 5:45 p.m.
Duration of show: March 9 - April 7.
Pick up: April 10-14.
If your child’s school does not have an art teacher and you would like for them to enter, please email ambermoorearts@gmail.com for more information.
Find out more about the guidelines and print out our Call for Entries under the Artists tab at artscenterofmoultrie.com.
