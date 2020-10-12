MOULTRIE, Ga. — The theater program at the Colquitt County Arts Center has found new energy after its return following the shutdown of the auditorium due to the pandemic.
The cast, consisting of students in grades K-12, is once again prepping for a new performance to be held Dec. 10-13 in the production of "Elf Jr." The story, based on the beloved holiday film, follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity.
To keep up with new announcements about the performance and other programming visit colquittcountyarts.com.
