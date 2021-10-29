MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Arts Center Theatre will produce a local production of “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.”
A fantastic selection of songs are featured in this new musical revue from shows including “Rent,” “Les Misérables,” “Into the Woods,” “Matilda,” “Hairspray,” “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Once on This Island,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Mamma Mia!” and many more.
Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theaters across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of Nov. 12, 2021.
Colquitt County Arts Center will offer four performances. Opening night, Friday, Nov. 12, will include a pre-show cocktail hour at 6 p.m. with curtain at 7 p.m. Tickets for opening night with the cocktail hour are $30 each and are limited.
Saturday, Nov. 13, will offer two performances, a matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening performance at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, will offer a matinee at 2 p.m. The Friday tickets without the opening night reception and Saturday and Sunday tickets are $20 each.
MTI’s President and CEO, Drew Cohen stated, “MTI’s ‘All Together Now!’ is about bringing people back to the theater, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre.
Local fan favorites who will be onstage for this production include Mimi Bair, Connie Fritz, Mikah Jenkins, Clay Newton, Rosalyn Roberson, Ciara Selph, Larry Sims, Melissa Sims, Riley Viohl, Woody Weeks, and Erica York.
“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live theatre with performances of MTI’s All Together Now!,” stated Fritz, executive director of the Arts Center. “The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organizations. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this truly wonderful revue.”
For more information regarding tickets call the Arts Center at 985-1922 or come to the office at 401 Seventh Ave. S.W. to purchase your tickets. The box office will open 30 minutes prior to the Saturday and Sunday performances.
