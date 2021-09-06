The Colquitt County Arts Center is hosting Thrill the World – a Thriller Community Flash Mob Saturday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. on the Courthouse Square.
According to the Thrill the World website Thrill the World is a global community project that inspires others to break down barriers by connecting people of all religions, races, political persuasions, and economic backgrounds. Participating leaders around the world organize local dance groups to join other nations at the same time, performing to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” while raising money for charity. Proceeds from this event will provide scholarships for the Arts Center Theater youth theater program.
Thrill The World started out as one girl with a laptop, with the crazy notion of having a sense of global unity by dancing at the exact same moment. Thrill The World grew into an annual event thanks to many caring volunteers who believed in the vision and who facilitated in making this a worldwide event.
Thrill The World is only one day each year — the Saturday before Halloween. It is one special day along with special times designated by the TTW Global Team for TTW‘s worldwide simultaneous dance event.
Workshops to learn the dance, makeup techniques and costuming ideas will be held each Saturday in October at the Arts Center from 10 a.m. to noon. Participant Fee is $20 for all four workshops and includes a Zombie makeup kit if registered by Oct. 2. Each participant is responsible for their own costume with some assistance from Arts Center theater resources. Register today to be part of this fun worldwide event. Masks are encouraged for workshops if social distancing cannot be achieved.
For more information call the Arts Center at 985-1922.
