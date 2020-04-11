In times like this of crisis and isolation, the role of art has become more elevated in our lives, whether we realize it or not. Not a day goes by that I’m not seeing some expression of creativity on Facebook or though web sites or emails.
It is amazing how many National museums and galleries have created virtual tours. Rodgers and Hammerstein offered up Cinderella for us to enjoy. Our good friends Mario the Maker Magician and musician Derrick Dove are entertaining us daily with their gifts and talents on Facebook. Kathy Nelson is creating basic art instruction videos for families to enjoy. Lovedy Griner is sending videos to her dance class members to stay in practice as there will be a recital for them in the future. Robin Redding is continuing instruction with her piano and violin students online.
People on social media are sharing favorite Netflix playlists, songs, videos, and even artwork to reach out from their isolation and share what they love.
American children’s book illustrator and artist Carson Ellis started a quarantine art club on Instagram with daily assignments for people stuck at home. Musicians from the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra embraced technology to record a virtual rendition of Beethoven’s Ode to Joy from their homes.
“We’re adjusting to a new reality and we’ll have to find solutions in order to support each other,” the musicians said in their video, which had over 2 million views in less than two weeks. Other musicians and singers have live-streamed concerts from home, with online audiences quick to show their appreciation with a deluge of likes, shares and comments. US entertainment site Billboard compiled a list of artists and bands who are live-streaming shows “to share some musical joy during these trying times.”
The arts help people to cope in dark times – even during a pandemic that keeps us from experiencing art and culture side by side.
Here are some ways you can continue to support the arts- and the artists in our community. Participate in an online class. Set up a commission with your favorite artist for a future gift. Like and Share all the creative offerings The Arts Center is posting on Facebook. If you have photos from previous performances or good times shared at the Arts Center- post them to our Facebook page.
Join our #isolationcreation movement. During this time of social distancing, we challenge you to experiment, innovate, and use art to bring all of us together. Whether it is through photos, paintings, jewelry, knitting, quilting, stain glass, and more; see how you can bring creation to a time of isolation!
Please email your current art project to info@colquittcountyarts.org with background information so that we may share it with our social media community! If you would like to share your own social media posting of your artwork make sure to use the hashtag #isolationcreation and to tag us at the Colquitt County Arts Center.
Please stay safe, and know that we are working every day to bring creativity into your lives! Thank you for your ongoing support of the Colquitt County Arts Center!
Connie Fritz is executive director of the Colquitt County Arts Center.
