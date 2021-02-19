MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Arts Center recently welcomed a new piano and voice instructor, Gunner Chancey.
Chancey is a graduate of Valdosta State University with a BA in Music with an emphasis in piano and education, according to a press release from the Arts Center. While studying in Valdosta, he was the accompanist for the Valdosta State Chamber Singers and other community groups in the Lowndes County area. He also served as accompanist and organist for Park Avenue United Methodist Church as well as First Baptist Church.
At present, Chancey is the director of traditional worship at First United Methodist Church in Cordele, Georgia. Though he has found a true love for choral music, he maintains a passion for accompanying, the Arts Center said. He enjoys the opportunity to accompany choirs throughout South Georgia.
For more information about pricing and other music offerings at the Arts Center visit colquittcountyarts.com or call 229-985-1922.
