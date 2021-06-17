Gavin Baker

Warden Billy Howell of the Colquitt County Correctional Institute, left, congratulates Gavin Baker, son of Officer Millard Baker and Mary Baker of Moultrie, on receiving a scholarship from the Georgia Prison Wardens Association.

 Submitted photo

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Warden Billy Howell of the Colquitt County Correctional Institute, left, congratulates Gavin Baker, son of Officer Millard Baker and Mary Baker of Moultrie, on receiving a scholarship from the Georgia Prison Wardens Association. Baker will attend Kennesaw State College and will major in mechanical engineering. He was selected based on an application, essay, grades and financial need for one of the scholarships raised by wardens and superintendents throughout the state, according to a letter from the Georgia Prison Wardens Association.

