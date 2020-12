A ballet student at the Colquitt County Arts Center practices her moves in preparation for the recital to be held on Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Valdosta High School. The performance called “Grinch & Scrooge” will be held in collaboration with Rose City Ballet. The Arts Center will perform at 1 p.m. and Rose City students will perform at 6 p.m. For ticket information call (229) 224-5632.