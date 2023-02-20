MOULTRIE, Ga. – Hundreds of Vacation Bible School volunteers are expected to gather for Georgia Baptist Mission Board training events set for locations around the state beginning next month.
The first training session is planned for March 4 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Moultrie.
Jenni Carter, the Mission Board’s statewide kids ministry consultant, said having well-trained volunteers is crucial because they play central roles in making VBS impactful for the thousands of Georgia kids who take part each summer.
“All the research tells us that a person’s worldview is established by the time they are 13 years old,” Carter said. “If we don’t teach them a Biblical worldview as a child, someone else will be teaching them another worldview. VBS is the perfect time to share the gospel and build relationships with kids and their families to help reach the entire family for Christ.”
The Mission Board trained more than 600 VBS volunteers last year. Many of them returned to their local Baptist associations and trained more than 500 additional volunteers.
“One of the reasons VBS training is so important is because it helps to equip the volunteers for the task they’ve been asked to do,” Carter said. “When a volunteer understands the importance of their role, feels equipped for the role, and feels appreciated, there’s a good chance they will volunteer year after year.”
Part of the training will focus on how to introduce children to Christ.
“Our leaders share that we must be intentional to share the gospel, that every volunteer should be prepared to share the gospel, and that churches should have trained counselors standing by to counsel with each child to be sure they understand,” Carter said. “Asking open ended questions is one of the best ways to determine where the child is on their spiritual journey.”
Lifeway VBS consultant Melita Thomas said statistics show a correlation between VBS training and salvation decisions among children. When the number of VBS trained volunteers is up, so, too, are the number of professions of faith.
Carter said many volunteers come to VBS training to review decorations, crafts and music and to find creative ways to teach the Bible.
“When they arrive, they see and learn all this, but they also hear the importance of sharing the gospel and the impact it will make on a child, student, and adult,” Carter said. “After hearing this multiple times during our events, they go home inspired to be sure their team is ready to have the best VBS ever by sharing the gospel in the worship rally, in Bible studies and in the rotations.”
Carter said she’s always thrilled to see the successes of churches that undergo the Mission Boad training. She follows each of the churches on social media and prays for their success in reaching kids with the gospel.
“Watching their feeds as they enlist leaders, promote VBS, train and equip their leaders, and begin decorating brings me great joy and excitement,” she said.
VBS is a time when children grow in their understanding of worship, discipleship, missions, and Bible study.
“And it’s so fun for kids,” she said. “It’s a week where they see old friends, make new friends and hear the gospel.”
It's crucial, Carter said, that church volunteers do appropriate follow-ups with the children and their families.
“We must not forget to continue the connections with the families,” she said. “At our VBS training events, we’ll help churches develop an intentional plan to follow up with families.”
The Mission Board offers training for children’s pastors, children’s ministry directors, music leaders, craft leaders, as well as leaders for every age group.
Regional training events are set for Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Moultrie on March 4, First Baptist Church in Bremen on March 11, North Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville on March 18, and First Baptist Church in Dublin on March 25
Also, VBS training especially for Hispanic church volunteers will be at First Baptist Church in Douglas on April 15 and Level Grove Baptist Church in Cornelia on April 29.
