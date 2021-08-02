BARNEY, Ga. — Saint James Missionary Baptist Church, 109 Duckworth Road in Barney, will install its new pastor, the Rev. Daniel R. Lawton Sr., at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.
Lawton is married to Sis. Pearl King Lawton. They are the parents of two sons and two daughters, and they have three grandchildren.
Lawton received his early education in the public school system of Colquitt County and graduated from Doerun High School. He attended Southern Regional Technical College in Moultrie.
He joined Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and began working for the Lord, singing in the youth choir and later the adult choir, where he served for many years as the choir president. In 1983 he was ordained as a deacon and later served as chairman of the deacon board. There he served until Aug. 21, 2012, when he accepted the Lord’s calling into the ministry. After being licensed, he served as a Son of the House at Pleasant Hill and has preached at several church events. Currently he is pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Morven (first and third Sundays).
Lawton is past master of Sale City Lodge #267 of Sale City, Ga., the Saint Phillips Consistory #34A of Thomasville, Ga.
