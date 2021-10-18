MOULTRIE, Ga. — The 46th Anniversary of the Vera Hollis Blackshear Educational Fund, Inc. (VHBEF) and the 44th VHB Day Observance celebrations will be virtual at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 24, through the Mother Easter Baptist Church website (MotherEasterChurch.org).
The Rev. Freddie L. Castle is the pastor and the Rev. Emory H. Hopkins is the pastor emeritus.
The guest speaker will be the Rev. Timothy McDonald III, senior pastor of the First Iconium Baptist Church in Atlanta, Ga. McDonald’s wife and the church’s first lady is Shirley McDonald.
Vera Hollis Blackshear was an honor graduate of Moultrie High School, a teacher, member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and was pursuing the Doctor of Philosophy degree at the time of her death. She was the youngest sister of Ozie Belle “Jackie” Jackson Adams and Mary Nell Hollis Glenn. Adams started the VHBEF, Inc. to honor their sister Vera, and after she began the work, she asked Glenn to assist her.
Dr. Herschelle Adams Barrios, the only daughter of Herbert Adams Sr. and Ozie Belle “Jackie” Adams, stated, “Though all three sisters are deceased, by God’s grace and mercy, 46 years later, the VHBEF, Inc. continues its mission to provide scholarships to young people to pursue their educational and career goals and more than 120 students have received VHBEF scholarships. Thank you to all for your prayers and tax-deductible contributions.”
The 2021 Vera Hollis Blackshear Scholarship recipients are listed below:
• Isabella Lawson is a 2021 graduate of Colquitt County High School in Moultrie. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John (Cheryl) Bridges. She is a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and was involved with the Youth Choir and Youth Usher Board, and she served as the Sunday School secretary and a Vacation Bible School teacher. Lawson attends Georgia State University and is majoring in computer science. She wants to work in the computer technology field, such as with web development.
• Niya Louis is a 2021 graduate of Colquitt County High School in Moultrie. She is the daughter of Nelson Louis and Patriece Walker. By completing additional class credits, Louis graduated from high school a year early. She is a member of Mother Easter Baptist Church. She participated with the choir, attended Bible School, and enjoyed saying her Easter speeches. She attends Kennesaw State University where she majors in biology. She intends to pursue a medical career as an anesthesiologist.
Tax-deductible donations to fund future scholarships may be mailed to:
The Vera Hollis Blackshear Educational Fund, Inc., P. O. Box 371566, Decatur, GA 30037-1566.
