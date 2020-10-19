MOULTRIE, Ga. — For the first time, the 45th Anniversary of the Vera Hollis Blackshear Educational Fund, Inc. (VHBEF) and the 43rd VHB Day Observance celebrations will be virtual at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, through the Mother Easter Baptist Church website (MotherEasterChurch.org). The Rev. Freddie L. Castle is the pastor and the Rev. Emory H. Hopkins is the pastor emeritus.
The guest speaker is the Rev. Timothy McDonald III, senior pastor of the First Iconium Baptist Church in Atlanta. McDonald’s wife and the church’s First Lady is Shirley McDonald.
Vera Hollis Blackshear was an honor graduate of Moultrie High School, a teacher, member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and was pursuing the Doctor of Philosophy degree at the time of her death. She was the youngest sister of Ozie Belle “Jackie” Jackson Adams and Mary Hollis Glenn. Adams decided to start the VHBEF, Inc. to honor their sister Vera, and Glenn and Adams worked to establish the VHBEF, Inc.
Dr. Herschelle Adams Barrios, Adams’ only daughter, stated, “Though all three sisters are deceased, by God’s grace and mercy, forty-five years later, the VHBEF, Inc. continues its mission to provide scholarships to young people to pursue their educational and career goals and more than 125 students have received VHBEF scholarships. Thank you to all for your prayers and tax-deductible contributions.”
The 2020 Vera Hollis Blackshear Scholarship recipients are listed below:
Lydia Castle is a 2019 graduate of Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia. Lydia is the daughter of the Rev. Freddie L. Castle and Margie Castle. She is a member of Mother Easter Baptist Church where she participates in the Youth Choir. Lydia attends the University of North Georgia and is majoring in pre-veterinary medicine. She wants to become a veterinarian and own her own practice.
Laquelle Thomas is a 2020 graduate of Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia. Laquelle is the daughter of LaFel Thomas and Charlene Edwards. Laquelle is a very active member of Mother Easter Baptist Church. She participated in the praise dance team, Vacation Bible School, Youth Choir, helped prepare fruit baskets for seniors, and assisted with the church’s gourmet committee. Laquelle attends Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College where she is a business major, and she intends to pursue business related opportunities in the future.
Anyone who wishes to support the scholarship can mail tax-deductible donations to: The Vera Hollis Blackshear Educational Fund, Inc.; P. O. Box 371566; Decatur, GA 30037-1566.
