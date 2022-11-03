THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Chloe Carter and Caroline Tyler, both of Colquitt County, stash their earnings from the “fish catch” at the Brookwood School Fall Festival Oct. 27. A plethora of fall activities — cake walks, face painting, dunking booths and more — entertained students at the event.
Brookwood Fall Festival entertains
