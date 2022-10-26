THOMASVILLE, Ga. -- Brookwood School inducted 26 students into the Antonio de Nebrija Chapter of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica (SHH) — the Spanish Honor Society. The ceremony took place on Brookwood’s campus on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Among them were three Colquitt County students: Naya Williams, Grayson Baker and Katherine Jones.
To be eligible for membership in the SHH, students must be actively enrolled in an upper-level Spanish class and have maintained a 90 percent grade point average in the study of Spanish for at least three semesters, according to a press release from the school. Transfer students must have spent one full semester in the program at Brookwood to be eligible. Inductees must hold an overall GPA of 85 percent or higher and must demonstrate character, leadership, seriousness of purpose, cooperation, honesty, service, and commitment to others.
This year’s inductees include juniors Grayson Baker, Ava Bass, Thomas Beverly, Elizabeth Cohen, Hutton Daniel, Maddie Duncan, Ellie Godwin, William Harrell, Rylee Hollifield, Katherine Jones, Kaleb Lewis, Kayla Lewis, Abby McCaskill, Bosie Miles, Isaac Nunnally, Anna Charles Oppenheim, Jeremy Patz, Gracie Strickland, Emily Grace Tuten, Rodge Waldrop, Lana Walker, Cole Warren, Naya Williams and Wilson Young, and seniors Kaden Giles and Libby Jacobson.
Kandra Miller, a Spanish teacher and the society’s sponsor, said, “My desire is for students to appreciate all that the Hispanic community has to offer. Students will have the opportunity to use their language skills in real-life settings — especially in service to others — and to understand the value of speaking more than one language.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.