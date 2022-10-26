Spanish Honor Society

The 2022 inductees to the Antonio de Nebrija Chapter of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica include, front row, from left, Gracie Strickland, Ava Bass, Emily Grace Tuten, Elizabeth Cohen, Hutton Daniel, Maddie Duncan and Naya Williams; second row, from left, Grayson Baker, Kayla Lewis, Abby McCaskill, Rylee Hollifield, Libby Jacobson and Katherine Jones; third row, from left, Kaden Giles, Kaleb Lewis, Ellie Godwin, Boise Miles, Lana Walker, Anna Charles Oppenheim and Wilson Young; and back row, from left,  Jeremy Patz, Thomas Beverly, William Harrell, Rodge Waldrop, Isaac Nunnally and Cole Warren.

 Brookwood School

THOMASVILLE, Ga. -- Brookwood School inducted 26 students into the Antonio de Nebrija Chapter of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica (SHH) — the Spanish Honor Society. The ceremony took place on Brookwood’s campus on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Among them were three Colquitt County students: Naya Williams, Grayson Baker and Katherine Jones.

To be eligible for membership in the SHH, students must be actively enrolled in an upper-level Spanish class and have maintained a 90 percent grade point average in the study of Spanish for at least three semesters, according to a press release from the school. Transfer students must have spent one full semester in the program at Brookwood to be eligible. Inductees must hold an overall GPA of 85 percent or higher and must demonstrate character, leadership, seriousness of purpose, cooperation, honesty, service, and commitment to others.

This year’s inductees include juniors Grayson Baker, Ava Bass, Thomas Beverly, Elizabeth Cohen, Hutton Daniel, Maddie Duncan, Ellie Godwin, William Harrell, Rylee Hollifield, Katherine Jones, Kaleb Lewis, Kayla Lewis, Abby McCaskill, Bosie Miles, Isaac Nunnally, Anna Charles Oppenheim, Jeremy Patz, Gracie Strickland, Emily Grace Tuten, Rodge Waldrop, Lana Walker, Cole Warren, Naya Williams and Wilson Young, and seniors Kaden Giles and Libby Jacobson.

Kandra Miller, a Spanish teacher and the society’s sponsor, said, “My desire is for students to appreciate all that the Hispanic community has to offer. Students will have the opportunity to use their language skills in real-life settings — especially in service to others — and to understand the value of speaking more than one language.”

