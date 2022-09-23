Brookwood students were inducted into the Louise Jeanes Hines Chapter of the National Honor Society on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Back row from left are Isaac Nunnally, Grayson Baker, Cole Warren, Rodge Waldrop, Jeremy Patz, Tyson Allen, Ellie Godwin and Katie Knifer. Middle row from left are Bosie Miles, Hutton Daniel, Jackson Vaughn, Thomas Beverly, William Harrell, Camden Harbin, Spencer Richardson, Abby McCaskill and Katherine Jones. Front row from left are Emily Tuten, Naya Williams, Rylee Hollifield, Tyler Cleveland, Abigail Humphries, Caroline Miller, Tori Noah, Gracie Strickland, Justice Widener and Wilson Young.