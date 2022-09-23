THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Brookwood School inducted 27 new members into the Louise Jeanes Hines Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) Wednesday, Sept. 21, including three from Colquitt County.
Students in grades 11 and 12 who demonstrate scholarship, service, leadership and character — the four pillars of the National Honor Society — are eligible for membership, according to a press release from the school. Students must meet or exceed high GPA standards for induction. Additionally, they must demonstrate a pattern of service to the school and local community. They must also demonstrate leadership and strong character.
The ceremony, one of the oldest traditions at Brookwood, has remained essentially the same since 1973, when the school’s first NHS members were inducted. The students who have been selected for induction remain a secret until the ceremony. Current members of the NHS “tap” the new members by approaching them and letting them know they are being inducted.
“The National Honor Society Induction Ceremony is such a special tradition at Brookwood,” says Headmaster Dr. Randy Watts. “It is steeped in tradition and really gives merit to the importance of the occasion. As a student-led ceremony, it not only showcases the strengths of the students who are being inducted, but it also showcases the leadership of the current inductees. I am proud of the accomplishments of our students!”
From the class of 2023, new National Honor Society members are Tyson Allen, Tyler Cleveland, Camden Harbin, Abigail Humphris, Katie Knifer, Caroline Miller, Tori Noah, Spencer Richardson, Jackson Vaughn and Justice Widener.
From the class of 2024, new members are Grayson Baker, Thomas Beverly, Hutton Daniel, Ellie Godwin, William Harrell, Rylee Hollifield, Katherine Jones, Abby McCaskill, Bosie Miles, Isaac Nunnally, Jeremy Patz, Gracie Strickland, Emily Grace Tuten, Rodge Waldrop, Cole Warren, Naya Williams and Wilson Young.
