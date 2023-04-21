THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Two Colquitt County residents were chosen for roles in student government at Brookwood School in Thomasville.
Naya Williams was named president of the Student Government Association’s Class of 2024 and was one of eight students named to the Honor Council Committee. The Honor Council functions as a peer-review committee that handles Honor Code violations.
Andrew Strickland was named co-president of the SGA Class of 2025.
Students in Brookwood School’s Upper School elect executive officers and class representatives to the SGA. The election results were announced in an email to The Observer Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.