THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Supporting faculty and staff of Brookwood’s Upper School joined in creating a Wednesday full of fun for hard working students on Oct. 12.
The Class of 2023 commenced the day with a tradition esteemed by each graduating class. At the home of Headmaster Dr. Randy Watts and his wife Nadia, seniors enjoyed catered breakfast followed by rounds of trivia.
The senior class was later joined by their first grade Buddies to assemble and deliver care packages to Thomasville firefighters.
Subsequent to their efforts on the Preliminary SAT test that morning, underclassmen were treated to hamburger lunches cooked and prepared by faculty and staff.
The senior class joined the freshmen, sophomores and juniors on Warrior Field for a devotion shared by history teacher the Rev. Wallace Marsh.
Marsh spoke with students about the spirituality of living in community. He challenged students to “see that healthy communities and relationships are where people encourage you to keep your head up and keep standing up amidst the difficulties of life.”
Upper School students ended the day with a game of Capture the Flag. Students in grades 9-12 defended their “home base” in a campus-wide competition.
