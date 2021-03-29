Brush script classes

Rio Davies provides some extra guidance for a student in her Brush Script Workshop at the Colquitt County Arts Center.

 Colquitt County Arts Center

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Rio Davies provides some extra guidance for a student in her Brush Script Workshop at the Colquitt County Arts Center. The students were shown a variety of characters and words and were instructed on how to recreate them in a stylized way. Rio’s next handwriting class will be held on Friday, April 16, at 4-5 p.m. for $40 per person. Registration is available in the Arts Center office or online colquittcountyarts.com.

