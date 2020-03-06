MOULTRIE, Ga. — The C.A. Gray Junior High School media center held its third annual “Blind Date with a Book” contest in February.
To create the dating pool, library staff and reading bowl members wrapped great titles up and left quick description hooks on each. You might find a book where a “British bad boy marries kitchen wench” or “An asteroid hits too close to home and life gets wacky.”
Any student in the school could grab a date, commit to read the entire book, and fill out a rate-a-date form. The form asks questions like “What was your first impression” and “what was the most memorable part of your date?”
The real popularity of this contest may lie in the drawing that is held is held at its conclusion: Tommy Marshall and Moultrie Dairy Queen sponsor five meals for the contest winners.
Winners included, from left, Nathalie Moreno, Rut Labrada and Summer Allbrooks. Also winning but not pictured were Liliana Martinez and Layla Hunt.
